Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was set free around 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.” The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday but declined to say what time out of security concerns.

Potter, a white officer for a suburban Minneapolis department, fatally shot Wright, 20, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The shooting happened during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, and Wright’s death set off several days of protests.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
Business /
Flames during American Airlines flight come amid increased bird strikes
National News /
Disney begins largest wave of layoffs, targeting thousands at ESPN, Parks, and other divisions
Business /
Teenage girl seriously injured after off-road crash in Wells County
Local News /