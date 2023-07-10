Search
Price of a US stamp rises to 66 cents, the second hike this year and the 5th increase since 2019

A blue USPS mail box sits on a street corner. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Stamp prices are on the rise, again.

On Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps jumped from 63 to 66 cents.

The latest price comes just months after Forever stamps climbed from 60 to 63 cents in January, following a series of similar increases seen over recent years.

Beyond Forever stamps, a handful of other mail services also saw price changes take effect Sunday.

When announcing its intention to raise prices, the USPS cited rising “operating expenses fueled by inflation” and the impacts of “a previously defective pricing model” — noting that changes to mail service costs “are needed to provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue.”

