Tree of Life shooting survivors’ stories told in documentary

This image shows a scene from the documentary "A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting." (HBO Max via AP)
PITTSBURGH, Pa (AP) — Filmmaker Trish Adlesic was in Pittsburgh celebrating her father’s 91st birthday on October 25, 2018.

Two days later, a gunman walked into the nearby Tree of Life synagogue and killed 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The “Gasland” filmmaker had been living in New York with her family, but after the shooting decided to come back to Pittsburgh to “get to work.”

She’d stay there for the next three years, cultivating relationships with the survivors and families of the victims to make a film, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

