Nickel Plate Express celebrates grand opening this weekend

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Nickel Plate Express is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

The Nickel Plate Express will provide excursions on a train between Atlanta and Noblesville on the historic rail line.

Guests will board the train in downtown Atlanta by the Atlanta Town Hall.

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of excursion. Tickets for a generic excursion will be $19 for an adult and $10 per child, 12 and older. Children two and under are free.

There are different excursions planned during the season. There will be a pumpkin express, ghost express, an Ales & Rails Express featuring local beers and an Uncorked Express featuring local wines.

There will be a grand opening celebration for the train in Atlanta on Saturday. The first ride, set to start at 1 p.m. is already sold out, but for tickets to other rides, click here.