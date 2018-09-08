Pentatonix postpones Noblesville concert due to unsafe weather

Avi Kaplan, from left, Kirstie Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of the vocal group Pentatonix perform in concert during the Star-Spangled Spectacular Concert: Bicentennial of Our National Anthem at Pier Six Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Pentatonix has postponed its Saturday night concert at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, citing safety concerns due to the weather.

The concert was rescheduled for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Pentatonix released a statement on Twitter saying: “We know this news is disappointing and frustrating to many of you, but ultimately, nothing is more important to our team than the health and safety of our fans. We hope to see you all back in Noblesville in four days!”

Saturday concert tickets will be honored on Wednesday, and additional tickets are available here.