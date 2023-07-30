Police investigation underway in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie are responding to a disturbance on East Willard Street and South Hackley Street.

As of early Sunday morning, it was not clear what the situation was, however, a News 8 team on the scene was told to take shelter in their vehicle for safety.

Crews on the scene said a SWAT vehicle and police have surrounded the area. The intersection between Willard and Hackley has been blocked for investigation.

Police have not said what the circumstances are for the investigation, or if anyone is hurt.

This is an evolving scene and situation. News 8 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.