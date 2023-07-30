Search
Police investigation underway in Muncie

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie are responding to a disturbance on East Willard Street and South Hackley Street.

As of early Sunday morning, it was not clear what the situation was, however, a News 8 team on the scene was told to take shelter in their vehicle for safety.

Crews on the scene said a SWAT vehicle and police have surrounded the area. The intersection between Willard and Hackley has been blocked for investigation.

Police have not said what the circumstances are for the investigation, or if anyone is hurt.

This is an evolving scene and situation. News 8 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Photo of scene at Ball State Memorial Hospital (WISH PHOTO/Amicia Ramsey)
Photo of scene at Ball State Memorial Hospital (WISH PHOTO/Amicia Ramsey)
Photo of scene at E Willard St. and S Hackley St. (WISH PHOTO/Amicia Ramsey)
Photo of scene at E Willard St. and S Hackley St. (WISH PHOTO/Amicia Ramsey)
Photo of scene at E Willard St. and S Hackley St. (WISH PHOTO/Amicia Ramsey)

