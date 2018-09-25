Police seek help after more than 40 gravestones damaged

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The police department in this Carroll County community is seeking the public’s help after several gravestones were damaged.

In a Facebook post, the Burlington Police Department showed photos of vandalism at Ball Hill Cemetery on East County Road 500 South near Cutler.

The damage occurred between 4:45 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, police said. More than 40 gravestones were either painted or knocked over.

Anyone with information was asked to call Burlington Town Hall at 765-566-3672.

Burlington is a town of 600 about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

(App users, go to the online version of this story to see all the photos.)