Police seek help after more than 40 gravestones damaged

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The police department in this Carroll County community is seeking the public’s help after several gravestones were damaged. 

In a Facebook post, the Burlington Police Department showed photos of vandalism at Ball Hill Cemetery on East County Road 500 South near Cutler. 

The damage occurred between 4:45 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, police said. More than 40 gravestones were either painted or knocked over. 

Anyone with information was asked to call Burlington Town Hall at 765-566-3672.

Burlington is a town of 600 about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

