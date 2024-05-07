Cast your ballot in Indiana primary election 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana primary election is underway and registered voters have until 6 p.m. to cast a ballot.

“It doesn’t matter if someone is a student whose just getting started and this is the first time they are voting or someone is a CEO of a corporation. Each of those votes are equal,” explained Kate Sweeney Bell, Marion County clerk.

So far, reports indicate less than 2% or 12,000 people voted early in Marion County. However, election officials said they are prepared to accommodate the more than 630,000 registered voters by securely collecting, inspecting, and processing the ballots at the Marion County Election Board Service Center at 3737 East Washington Street in Indianapolis.

Bell says casting your ballot will take very little time out of your day.

“They bring their government-issued ID, they get their ballot, they make their decisions, they cast their ballot and they are out the door. It should only take minutes, and there are so many options for voters now because they can vote at any location across the county,” she said.

Voters can find their polling location by logging onto the secretary of state’s website and entering their name, date of birth, and county of registration. The resulting portal shows both early voting and Election Day locations and hours.

The voting centers will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line when the polls close will still be allowed to cast ballots.

“If they come across any problems, they should talk to the inspector of the precinct. If that is not an option, they can contact the Marion County Election Board at 317-327-5100 or send us an email at elections@indy.gov,” Bell said.