Politics

Indiana House passes bill banning employer vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill banning employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine unless they allow certain exemptions.

Employers would have to provide exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs and natural immunity from a past infection. They also would need to offer weekly testing at their expense as an alternative.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray hasn’t signaled how his chamber feels about the vaccine mandate issue, but he has expressed concern about combining the vaccine issue with the language to end the state of emergency.