Indianapolis Public Works taking applications to improve neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works has started accepting applications for the 2024 Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership.

The program allows residents to play an active role in the development of their communities. Projects can be used for more permanent changes, such as sidewalks, or celebrating a neighborhood’s identity through art.

Residents of the Near North Neighborhood Development Corp. touted the benefit of the program on Tuesday.

Briand Carman, president of the corporation, said, “If you’re anything like Near North neighborhoods, you also know that those resources are very hard to find to make those projects happen. I’m here to say the INIP program is your way to realize those dreams, those visions, and those big-picture ideas for your neighborhoods.”

Applications will be available until Feb. 16.

“INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget, City-County Councilor Zach Adamson and Brian Carman, president of the Near North Development Corporation (NNDC) helped kick off the 2024 season for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership (INIP) program Tuesday morning at the Ruth Lilly Health Education Center on the City’s near north side.

“‘Through collaborations with neighbors, the City is able to address more of the work needed on the roads, trails, and sidewalks that are right outside your front door,’ said Mayor Hogsett. ‘And the larger effort we launch today, Community Powered Infrastructure, will champion equitable access to safer streets – because we are committed to safer, smoother infrastructure for every size of road in every neighborhood.’

“The INIP program started in December 2017, when Mayor Hogsett announced that Indy DPW would accept proposals from community-based organizations. Funds for the program can be used for new projects within the right-of-way including roads, sidewalks, and multi-use paths. Organizations can submit proposals annually for the chance to see their desired permanent infrastructure improvement projects move to the head of the line.

“The City’s INIP program has seen nearly $6.7 million in matching funds issued to neighborhoods from 2018-2022. That’s nearly $13 million worth of construction projects completed because of strong public-private partnerships with Indianapolis neighborhoods. Projects awarded in the 2024 grant season will typically see bidding and construction in 2025.

“The City’s matching dollars for the INIP projects are funded by Mayor Hogsett’s five-year $1.2 billion plan set to bring improvements to Indianapolis roads, bridges, stormwater system and bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

“‘INIP and other partnership programs we are utilizing are helping us achieve progress at a scope and speed beyond what we could have without these much-needed partnerships,’ said Indy DPW director Brandon Herget. ‘This is allowing our transportation dollars to be stretched further while increasing connectivity and addressing accessibility needs for all of the neighborhoods throughout Indy.’

“The kick off was held at the Ruth Lily Health Education center, in close proximity to a neighborhood connector trail being constructed through an INIP partnership with IU Health and Near North Development Corporation – an example of how INIP projects can make a difference in a neighborhood.

“The IU Health connector trail, which has yet to be named, includes building a multi-use path along the sidewalk within the existing right-of-way along Capitol Avenue from Fall Creek Blvd. South Drive to 25th Street. The pathway, once finished, will improve multimodal connectivity for the neighborhood between future IU Health infrastructure, the Fall Creek Trail, Barton Park and the 22nd Street Cycle Track.

“‘The NNDC is thankful for the City of Indianapolis’ leadership who are consistently looking for new and innovative ways to extend their resources to serve our communities,’ said Brian Carman, president of the Near North Development Corporation. ‘I would also like to extend a special thank you to IU Health as well for once again engaging our community and supporting agencies like NNDC to deliver new assets to the residents of our shared neighborhoods.’

“INIP is one of several programs that are part of Community Powered Infrastructure (CPI). In addition to INIP, Community Powered Infrastructure includes 50/50 matching grants for Indy DPW’s Tactical Urbanism Art in the Right-of-Way policies.

“CPI allows residents to play an active role in the development of their community. Whether it’s permanent infrastructure changes in the neighborhood, testing possible infrastructure alternatives for safety improvements, finding ways to celebrate a neighborhood’s identity through art, these programs can find matching dollars to help.

“‘All three of these programs empower our neighborhoods to get creative and have a direct say-so in shaping the communities they live in,’ said councilor Adamson. ‘It’s allowing us to maximize the impact in our communities, and as more and more neighborhoods take advantage of the program, we will continue to do so.’

“Tactical Urbanism is a program that allows communities to test infrastructure changes in their neighborhood through low-cost, temporary projects. The community can work with the City to develop a hypothesis and collect data both pre- and post-project implementation to see whether these proposed changes would be effective solutions to the issues they are facing. The 50/50 cost-share award program will be available for tactical urbanism projects starting in spring of 2024.

“Art in the Right-of-Way allows communities to celebrate their unique identities by using art within the City right-of-way for placemaking within their neighborhoods. Whether a mural or sculpture, this program offers a unique way to build community bonds and can help calm traffic. A 50/50 cost-share award program will be available for art in the right-of-way projects starting in spring of 2024.

“Residents with questions about any of the CPI programs can find out more information on each of these programs, as well as the applications, at indy.gov/activity/cpi. For questions regarding which program might be the right fit, or to begin discussing a project idea, please email ReimagineROW@indy.gov.”