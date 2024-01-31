Nonprofit urges Indiana lawmakers to support older foster youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislation supporting older foster children was the focus of major efforts at the Statehouse to get Indiana lawmakers to pass a new law.

Multiple teens and young adults shared their experiences in the Indiana foster care system. Organizers with the statewide nonprofit Foster Success say the goal is to educate lawmakers about the challenges often not considered.

Maggie Stevens, president and chief executive officer of Foster Success, said, “Oftentimes when you talk about foster care, people think about younger kids, and they don’t think necessarily about those individuals that turn 18 and what their journey looks like after that.”

Organizers say Tuesday’s event wasn’t just about educating lawmakers, but also about teaching foster youth how they can make an impact.