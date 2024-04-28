Pfenninger says workforce investments key to the future of America, Fifth District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Democratic Congressional candidate told News 8 he would back a Medicare for All option and new workforce training in an effort to improve lives.

Ryan Pfenninger is one of two Democrats running in the primary for Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District, the other being Deborah Pickett. A tech entrepreneur from Carmel, he said he wants to ensure people can afford to live in the district. He said his background taught him how to create high-paying jobs and solve problems. Pfenninger said Congress should invest in job training and changes to school curricula to ensure students are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Pfenninger said he would back a voluntary Medicare for All option while preserving private insurance. He said this option, when coupled with policies to encourage competition and prevent health care monopolies, would help drive health care costs down, thus minimizing budgetary impact.

“We have far too many people who have to pick and choose the vital health care that they need because they can’t afford it because it costs them thousands of dollars out of pocket before their insurance will kick in,” he said.

Pfenninger said he would support codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law. Asked if there should be a gestational age limit, he replied any legislation should follow the standards set out in the Roe ruling, which allowed states to limit or prohibit abortion once the fetus is viable.

On the topic of border security, Pfenninger said he supports a secure border but thinks Republicans are too fixated on the idea of building a wall. He said he would rather send more resources to ports of entry to stop smuggling there. As for the legal immigration system, Pfenninger said he would support a guest worker program or reforms to the H1B visa program.

