President Biden to deliver State of the Union Address March 7

Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 7

(WISH) — President Joe Biden is set to give his State of the Union address on Thursday, March 7.

During the address, Biden will detail his vision and priorities as he campaigns for reelection in November.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., extended an invitation for Biden to speak to a joint session of Congress on Saturday, saying he was inviting Biden “in this moment of great challenge for our country.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden accepted. “Looking forward to it, Mr. Speaker,” he said.

This year’s speech will be one of the latest that a President has delivered.

The annual address is usually given in late January or February. It comes after a pair of critical deadlines to avert a government shutdown.