Primary results with Indiana’s best political team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana voters were out Tuesday, casting ballots in the primary election.

On the Republican side of the ballot, were two high-profile races with many candidates.

Two members of the “All INdiana Politics” panel, Lara Beck and Ali Bartlett, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to help break down those results and the night’s other big races.

“I think this was an incredibly expensive and divisive governor’s race, $40 million spent for a pretty low turnout,” Beck said. “Another headline for me is that Nikki Haley got 22% of the vote. I think we need to look and see where those votes came out of. But those are two key takeaways for me from last night.”

News 8 anchor Scott Sander asked both panelists — “How much work will Mike Braun have to do to get the unity he will need in November?”

“I think the Republican party in Indiana is ready to rally around Mike Braun,” Bartlett said. “He’s been our U.S. senator for the past six years and he’s done a great job there. I don’t think it’s gonna be very hard to convince people to get on board with him.”

Bartlett added that in Braun’s speech Tuesday night following the election results, “He’s really focusing on economic development and taking the state to places that we’ve never seen. And I really believe that he will be the one to do that.”

To hear more from Indiana’s best political team, watch the full video above.

Related Coverage