Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Jennifer McCormick heading to governor’s race as Democratic nominee

McCormick heading to governor’s race as Democratic nominee

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Jennifer McCormick is gearing up for a battle with Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater that will decide Indiana’s next governor.

McCormick, who served four years as the state’s superintendent of public instruction as a Republican, would be the first Democrat to win the governor’s race since the late Frank O’Bannon was reelected in 2000.

McCormick sat down with News 8 Daybreak anchor Scott Sander to talk about the primary, her campaign, and the key issues she would address as governor.

Click on the video above to watch the entire interview.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

CSz Indianapolis improv summer camps...
Local News /
Register kids for free world...
Local News /
Voters decide on Indiana school...
Indiana News /
Mammograms are now recommended starting...
National News /
Duke Energy linemen cowboy up...
Local News /
Fans are following Taylor Swift...
Entertainment /
Indiana Silver Alert issued for...
Indiana News /
Daybreak Drive-IN: Election results… police...
Local News /