Jennifer McCormick heading to governor’s race as Democratic nominee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Jennifer McCormick is gearing up for a battle with Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater that will decide Indiana’s next governor.

McCormick, who served four years as the state’s superintendent of public instruction as a Republican, would be the first Democrat to win the governor’s race since the late Frank O’Bannon was reelected in 2000.

McCormick sat down with News 8 Daybreak anchor Scott Sander to talk about the primary, her campaign, and the key issues she would address as governor.

