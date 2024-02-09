Shreve files to run for Congress

Jefferson Shreve (As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve on Friday submitted his paperwork to run for Indiana’s sixth Congressional district.

Shreve filed just before Friday’s noon deadline for candidates. He is one of eight Republicans who have filed to succeed Congressman Greg Pence, who is not seeking another term.

Shreve is a former member of the Indianapolis City-County Council and the founder and CEO of Storage Express. He was the Republican nominee in the 2023 Indianapolis mayoral election, which he lost to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett by a roughly 60-40 margin.

The primary is scheduled for May 7. Voter registration ends on April 8. Early voting runs from April 9 to May 6.