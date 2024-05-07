Mike Braun wins Republican bid for Indiana governor
Winners declared from The Association Press
- Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Indiana.
- Valerie McCray wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Indiana primary election.
- Mike Braun wins Republican nomination for governor in Indiana primary election.
Stay tuned to News 8 all evening for live reports and check our election results page for current vote totals.
