Mike Braun wins Republican bid for Indiana governor

(WISH Image)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

Winners declared from The Association Press

  • Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Indiana.
  • Valerie McCray wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Indiana primary election.
  • Mike Braun wins Republican nomination for governor in Indiana primary election.

