Braun bests crowded field in Republican primary for governor

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces that he will for Indiana governor in 2024, Dec. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. In an unusually crowded gubernatorial primary, five Republican candidates in Indiana, including Braun, are trying to stand out before the election day in May 2024. The race is expected to be the most expensive in the office's history, with millions raised and spent over the last year according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Braun held off five rivals Tuesday to win a primary that likely will determine the next governor of Indiana.

Braun, who is leaving his seat in the U.S. Senate to seek the governor’s chair, took a consistent lead from the moment polls closed, taking nearly 40% of the vote. His performance matched several polls conducted earlier in the spring, where he consistently netted 30-40% support among likely Republican voters.

The Republican primary for governor effectively began in October of 2021 when former IEDC president Eric Doden announced he would seek the party’s nomination. Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced their bids within days of each other shortly after the 2022 midterms.

Former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, and Jamie Reitenour rounded out the GOP’s field. The race set records for spending in a primary, an achievement Braun called dubious. The six candidates spent a combined $20 million in advertising in the first three months of 2024 alone.

In November’s general election, Braun will face Democrat Jennifer McCormick, who was unopposed in her primary. No Democrat has won the governor’s chair since the late Frank O’Bannon was reelected in 2000.

The general election also features Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who was nominated at his party’s convention earlier this year. Additionally, independent and write-in candidates have until noon on Wednesday, July 3 to get on the ballot.