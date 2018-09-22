Preview of White River Dragon Boat Race and Festival

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The White River Alliance is gearing up for the first-ever White River Dragon Boat Race and Festival. 

Those in attendance will be able to watch 46-foot dragon boats racing out on the river.

The festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at White River State Park, an opening ceremony will be at 8 a.m with races to start at approximately 8:30 a.m.

To talk more about the upcoming festival, Scott Minor with the White River Alliance stopped by Daybreak.

To hear more on about the fun, click on the video.

