Preview of White River Dragon Boat Race and Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The White River Alliance is gearing up for the first-ever White River Dragon Boat Race and Festival.

Those in attendance will be able to watch 46-foot dragon boats racing out on the river.

The festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at White River State Park, an opening ceremony will be at 8 a.m with races to start at approximately 8:30 a.m.

To talk more about the upcoming festival, Scott Minor with the White River Alliance stopped by Daybreak.

