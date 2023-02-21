News

Proposed Indiana Senate Bill 2 could allow small businesses to take larger tax deductions

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Business journalist Jane King joined us from the NASDAQ this week to discuss Indiana Senate Bill 2 and other trends that could impact small businesses.

Under the proposed bill, small businesses would be able to claim an unlimited deduction for state tax payments on their federal tax returns. Currently, small businesses are limited to $10,000 of deductions, and this bill would allow them to have the same deductions as large corporations, King said.

She also discussed the results of a recent survey that measured small business owners’ feelings towards the federal government’s small business programs.

To connect with Jane King, click here.

For more information and business resources, listen to the Business, Equity & Opportunities podcast.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment

National /

Whiteland High School wrestler accomplishes rare feat

Local /

4-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier employees

National /

Putin pulls back from last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US

International /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.