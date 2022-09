News

Ryan Reynolds Colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings.

Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary care physician about getting a colonoscopy.