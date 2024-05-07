Short play written and produced by Pike High School students to premiere

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students from Pike High School will host “Final Acts” this weekend.

It’s a series of short plays written and directed by seniors from the school theatre department. Gavin Kunst and Aaliyah Banks stopped by WISH-TV to discuss the production with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins.

Kunst alongside fellow Pike High School student Aaliyah Banks spent months preparing work that will make its way before a stage this weekend.

“It’s ups and downs. There’s scripts you wanna throw out … It is a long process but I think it turned out great,” Banks said.

Banks says she worked for about a month and a half to achieve a final script while Kunst’s process spanned over a year. Both are thrilled to finally see their work come to life.

“My play has two actors in it and they have both worked extremely hard these past few weeks and I’m just really proud of them,” said Gavin Kunst.

‘Final Acts’ will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pike High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5.

