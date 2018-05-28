Speedway police investigate death at IMS parking lot

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Speedway are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a parking lot on the west side of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers were called to Lot 2, in the 2000 block of Georgetown Road, where RVs and campers often park for races at the track, around 1:49 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Speedway police say someone found the body inside of a tent.

At this point it is still unclear if the death is natural or criminal in nature.

The body is that of a man, but police have not yet released his age or identity.