Storm chances increasing Monday tonight with highs in the 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the morning with high humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower through the morning with most staying dry. The chance for showers and storms will increase through the afternoon. Storm chances will stick around through the evening and overnight with some strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail and a spin-up tornado. Highs Monday will warm to the upper 80s.

Overnight we could see an isolated storm with lows in the mid-70s. A few storms will linger through the morning drive Tuesday becoming isolated during the afternoon. Highs will feel significantly cooler with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity.

Wednesday looks dry and cool with highs in the lower 80s. The dry stretch will continue through Friday with highs slowly rebounding to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Heat and humidity will build this weekend with spots in the upper 80s with an isolated storm chance. That chance will continue through the end of the weekend.