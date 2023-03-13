Supergroup, Jamaican star, ‘What Was I Thinkin” singer coming to Ruoff

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two big concerts are coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

First up: supergroup TLC and Jamaican-American reggae rapper Shaggy. Their Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour will make a stop June 24 at the Noblesville amphitheater. Special guests will include vocal group En Vogue and American-Jamaican singer Sean Kingston.

On July 9, American country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley will take the stage for his Gravel & Gold Tour. Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden will join him at Ruoff.

General-sale tickets for both concerts will start at 10 a.m. Friday.