Tortoises race to fruitful win in Zoopolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It could be the slowest spectacle in racing.

The annual Zoopolis 500 was Wednesday at the Indianapolis Zoo. Four tortoises took the green flag and sped to the finish line.

They are racing for a tray of fresh fruits.

This year’s winner, Ed, beat out Danica and Helio.

IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan served as grand marshal of the race. Princesses of the 500 Festival joined in the fun.

WISH-TV will air “Countdown to Indy Special” on Thursday and Saturday nights. The half-hour show starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.