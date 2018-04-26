Two Colts superfans get all-expense paid trip to NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Colts superfans are set to get an all-expense paid trip to the NFL Draft. Matt Schroeder and Michael Hobson were selected to represent Indiana in Dallas. Matt Schroeder talked to 24-Hour News 8 before he left for Dallas Wednesday.

“It’s a massive, massive honor to be the one that’s out there representing Colts Nation for when we make our draft pick, to make the most noise. I can do that. I can make some noise,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder grew up in a home full of Packer fans but became a fan of the Colts while in high school.

“I became a Colts fan in the early 1990’s with Jim Harbaugh, it was just one of those comeback stories that you had to love,” he added.

He said he stood by what the Colts represent.

“The class they exude on the field, off the field, and what they really look for in their players. That’s one of the things Tony Dungy prided himself on. You could bring anyone of these guys home to date your daughter and they would be respectful and you can’t say that about a lot of players across the league that are getting in trouble. If they do mess up, they take that very seriously.”

Each game day, Schroeder dresses from head to toe in Colts blue, makeup and eye-catching attire that has come to be known as the “Legion of Blue.”

“I chose a theme that mimics an old wrestling tag-team from the 80’s. I did that was because we were going to have a boy and he’s going to be my tag-teaming partner and we’re going to do this together,” he said.

His son dresses up and most recently, his daughter got in on the action.

“We have a great time, it’s a great bonding experience. It’s a fun thing to for your eight and 10-year-old to be in pictures with so many people and make them smile,” he said.

Schroeder was chosen because he has become a standout fan.

“When we were looking at who’s going to on TV really capture and who our fans are going to recognize is like, ‘oh that’s superfan or that’s Legion of Blue.’ That’s how we kind of settled on those two. We felt like they really embody our fan base and the passion and they engage with us in so many ways,” said

Senior Director of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton.

Matt said he is honored to represent the Colts in Dallas.

“Having not met Mr. Irsay but people just talk about his generosity and the whole organization for that matter, sending a lunk like me to represent Indiana to the rest of the nation, that’s pretty cool.”

You can follow along with Legion of Blue’s journey on social media. The links are below: