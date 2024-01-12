‘UnPHILtered’: Econ professor breaks down latest consumer price report

UnPHILtered: Breaking down the latest inflation report

(WISH) — The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday released new numbers that showed consumer prices rose 0.3% in December, pushing the annual rate to 3.4%.

So what does this all mean?

Matt Welch, an economics professor at the University of Indianapolis, joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night for an “UnPHILtered” conversation.

Learn his takeaway from the latest report.