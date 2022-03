UnPhiltered

UnPHILtered: How does an officer being shot affect others?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In tonight’s UnPHILtered conversation: An Indianapolis police officer is in serious condition after being shot while on duty.

Chief Gary Woodruff from the Lawrence Police Department joins us to talk about what happens when an officer is injured on the job.

What happens to the department, how do other officers react, and what needs to be done to keep communities safe?