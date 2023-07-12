‘UnPHILtered’: Max Clark picked third overall in MLB Draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a huge week for Indiana sports star Max Clark.

News 8 has followed Clark in his career on both the baseball field and football field since his freshman year of high school, and this week, he was picked third overall in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, Clark joins News 8 to share how he is feeling about the doors to his childhood dream finally opening.