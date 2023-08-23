Search
‘UnPHILtered’: PataSchool helps meet Indianapolis students’ nutrition needs

by: Dylan Listner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based program wants to attack food insecurity in school cafeterias.

The Patachou Foundation is helping Indianapolis schools meet their students’ nutritional needs.

News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” talked with Matthew Feltrop, executive director of PataSchool, about its efforts.

For the next two weeks, folks can support the 270,000 meals The Patachou Foundation will serve this school year by adding donations to their meals at Cafe Patachou and Public Greens restaurants and Napolese pizzerias.

