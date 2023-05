‘UnPHILtered’: Why we’re hanging onto our cars longer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Americans are holding onto their cars longer than ever before, according to recent reports from the auto industry.

The average car is now over 12 years old, and that’s bad news for sellers of used vehicles, and good news for auto mechanics.

For Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with auto reporter Alexa St. John about the phenomena.