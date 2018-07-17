USA Diving accused of ignoring sexual abuse claims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new lawsuit alleges that USA Diving, based in Indianapolis, ignored sexual abuse allegations.

The suit, filed Monday, names USA Diving, Ohio State University and a former diving coach and accuses them of sex trafficking of children and sexual exploitation, among other charges.

The lawsuit states there are 50 victims and claims that USA Diving took advantage of those Olympic hopefuls. The lawsuit alleges that by 2014, USA Diving got complaints that coach William Bohonyi was routinely sexually exploiting, assaulting and raping multiple female athletes.

The suit states USA Diving made him an ineligible member of their organization, but he did not stop coaching. On top of that, the suit states USA Diving continued to do business with a company that hired him. Ohio State University, also named in the suit, is accused of having photographic proof of what the coach is accused of doing, but doing nothing about it for almost four years.

And after the university fired him, USA Diving did not take action against the coach. Bohonyi was an assistant diving coach for Indiana Diving Club, where one of the plaintiffs said he demanded sexual acts once a day in order for him to keep training her.

USA Diving released this statement: “Providing a safe environment for our members is of tremendous importance to USA Diving, and we take these matters very seriously. USA Diving is unable to comment further at this time.”

The lawsuit also states USA Diving took out special sexual molestation insurance coverage for its coaches, including William Bohonyi.

According to his Linkedin profile, Bohonyi got his degree and dove at Indiana University.