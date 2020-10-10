Warm weekend with isolated shower chances for some

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will be on the increase this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Delta work through the eastern half of the country.

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the day. Well above average temperatures look to continue to kick off the weekend. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions for the evening and overnight. A few spotty showers could be possible for extreme southern counties of the state.

Otherwise most are dry and mild, with lows falling to the lower 60s.

Sunday:

Remnants of Delta work into the Tennessee River valley, with southern Indiana on the northern fringe of those showers. Expect light rain for the southern half of the state for the morning hours, with rain pulling away by the early afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will be extremely light, with most areas seeing less than 0.10″.

Highs will be a bit cooler, but still warm. Afternoon temps should hit the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front working through the state on Monday could provide a few isolated showers to the area on Monday. Much of the work week is quiet and mild, with highs near 70° through Thursday. Another cold front on Thursday brings isolated showers to the area, along with a cool shot of air for Friday and Saturday of next week.