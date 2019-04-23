Tyrel Dodson talks about grind of NFL Draft process

It’s Draft week in Music City, and special guests will be joining Cory Curtis and JB Biunno all week long.

Texas A&M LB prospect Tyrel Dodson joined Curtis Tuesday afternoon and discussed what it’s like preparing your body for the NFL Draft process.

“It’s kind of been stressful, you know. Waking up every morning, every day counts, every meal counts, every study group you do with your mentors counts, and stuff like that. So, it’s been very professional –like and it’s been fun.”

Dodson, a Franklin, TN native, is projected to go in the 6th or 7th round of the draft. But no matter where he’s projected to go, Dodson says the grind remains the same.

“To see everyone, grind and you know people have different projections and we all have the same grind is just such a blessing because you never know when your time’s up. So, you just have to stay on the grind and stay on it.”

