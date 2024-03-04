Top 7 VPNs for China: Unblock Content & Bypass Restrictions

Getting around the digital landscape in China can be quite a unique and often difficult experience due to the country’s strict internet censorship policies, known as the “Great Firewall of China.” Whether you’re an expat, a traveler, or a local resident in the Middle Kingdom, accessing the global internet can be incredibly frustrating without the right tools.

Luckily, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become crucial instruments for bypassing these restrictions and ensuring online privacy.

This guide will delve into the top 7 VPNs for China. Each VPN helps you overcome digital barriers and enjoy unrestricted access to everything online. Whether accessing blocked websites, safeguarding your data, or simply maintaining your online privacy, these VPNs are your gateway to a more open and secure internet experience within China.

7 Best VPNs for China

ExpressVPN – Best Overall VPN for China

Best Overall VPN for China NordVPN – Best VPN for Security Features

Best VPN for Security Features Surfshark VPN – Best Budget-Friendly With Fast Speeds

Best Budget-Friendly With Fast Speeds Private Internet Access – Best for Torrenting

Best for Torrenting CyberGhost – Best for Streaming

Best for Streaming Proton VPN – Best for Strong Encryption

Best for Strong Encryption UltraVPN – Best for Ultimate Privacy

ExpressVPN – Best Overall VPN for China

When finding a secure browsing solution in China, choosing ExpressVPN as your VPN provider is an excellent decision. This VPN service not only ensures top-level security but also offers speedy performance.

It goes above and beyond to safeguard your privacy by accepting anonymous payments. It boasts a wide-reaching server network that covers 94 countries, including two server locations in Hong Kong, which helps maintain your online anonymity.

The security features provided by ExpressVPN are strong and reliable. Your data is protected with robust encryption methods like AES-256 and ChaCha20. The company follows a strict no-logs policy that has undergone auditing to ensure transparency. ExpressVPN utilizes RAM-only servers for enhanced security measures. It guards against DNS leaks, IPv6 leaks, and WebRTC leaks to further enhance protection.

This VPN service includes a powerful kill switch feature that prevents accidental data exposure and stealth servers that obfuscate your VPN connection for added privacy.

ExpressVPN uses its own Lightway protocol to guarantee fast connections that preserve about 77% of your initial internet speed. This enables smooth browsing with no delays while maintaining a high level of security, making ExpressVPN an ideal option for users in China or anyone seeking a dependable VPN service.

Pros

Operates effectively in China

Strong security measures

Subject to independent audits for a no-logs policy

Impressive connection speeds

Supports anonymous payments

Supported by a 30-day money-back guarantee

Provides a 7-day free trial

Cons

Elevated cost

Restricted feature set

Allows for up to 5 concurrent connections

Pricing

ExpressVPN provides a uniform range of features across its various subscription plans. The only difference lies in the subscription duration, which determines the discount applied. Express VPN offers different pricing options for subscriptions.

Monthly subscription: Available at $12.95 per month

Available at $12.95 per month 6-month subscription: Offered at $9.99 per month

Offered at 1-year subscription + 3 MONTHS FREE: Priced at $6.67 per month

It’s worth mentioning that, despite the longest 1-year subscription, ExpressVPN is still relatively expensive compared to other top VPN providers.

A distinguishing characteristic between the subscription options offered by ExpressVPN is that the 1-month plan allows for only five simultaneous connections, while both the 6-month and 1-year plans grant you the flexibility of having up to 8 simultaneous connections.

NordVPN – Best for Security Features

NordVPN is the top choice for a VPN service in China, thanks to its impressive array of features. It delivers exceptional performance within the country, supported by a network of over 5,800 servers across 60 countries. Notably, there are over 70 server locations in Hong Kong and neighboring regions like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.

One of NordVPN’s standout attributes is its comprehensive set of security and privacy features. It uses strong encryption algorithms such as AES-256 and ChaCha20. It adheres to a triple-audited no-logs policy and even offers anonymous payment options through cryptocurrencies.

NordVPN provides additional layers of security through features like Double VPN (which routes traffic through two different servers), Tor over VPN (which combines the anonymity benefits of Tor with the security benefits of a VPN), obfuscated servers (that help bypass strict censorship measures), Threat Protection (to safeguard against malware and other online threats), as well as two kill switches.

NordVPN is known for its impressive speed. Its unique NordLynx protocol allows it to maintain 90% of your original internet speed, guaranteeing a seamless browsing experience with no lag. The performance of the OpenVPN protocol has been enhanced, particularly when combined with stealth servers. NordVPN will deliver fast and reliable connections for an uninterrupted online journey.

Read: NordVPN Review

Pros

Works efficiently in China

Robust security and privacy features

Exceptionally high connection speeds

Accepts anonymous payment methods

Unblocks well-known streaming services

Facilitates torrenting through SOCKS5 proxy

Provides 24/7 live chat support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Lacks a free version

Subpar mobile user interface

Restricted functionality of browser extensions

Pricing

NordVPN presents customers with three different options for pricing: Standard, Plus, and Complete. Each of these tiers offers important VPN functionalities such as encryption, selecting servers, and secure file sharing.

The most economical option, known as the Standard plan, offers all the essential features of a VPN. It can be obtained at a price of $3.79 per month for a two-year subscription, $4.99 per month for an annual subscription, and $12.99 per month on a monthly basis.

Upgrade to the Plus package, which has a starting price of $4.59 per month for a two-year subscription, $5.79 per month for an annual plan, and $13.79 per month if billed monthly. Along with the essential VPN functions, the Plus option includes features like monitoring the dark web, protecting against malware, and blocking trackers and ads.

NordVPN offers a comprehensive pricing plan, known as the Complete plan, which is their premium option and comes with a higher price tag. For a two-year subscription, it starts at $5.79 per month. For an annual subscription it costs $6.99 per month, and for monthly payments, the price goes up to $14.99 per month.

Surfshark VPN – Best Budget-Friendly China VPN With Blazing-Fast Speeds

Surfshark is a standout choice for an affordable premium VPN with lightning-fast connection speeds. This makes it an excellent option for secure browsing in China. With over 3,200 servers across 100 countries, including four servers located in Macau SAR, China, and Hong Kong, Surfshark ensures optimal performance in the region.

For features, Surfshark doesn’t disappoint. It provides robust security measures with state-of-the-art encryption ciphers like AES-256 and ChaCha20. In addition, Surfshark has a strict no-logs policy that has been audited for increased trustworthiness.

To enhance your VPN experience further, Surfshark offers essential tools such as a powerful kill switch and CleanWeb ad blocker. You can also use Camouflage Mode for stealthy VPN usage and split tunneling via Bypasser for added convenience.

Surfshark stands out for its impressive speed, especially in China. It uses the advanced WireGuard tunneling protocol, which we examined and discovered to maintain an outstanding 86% of your initial internet speed. This guarantees a seamless browsing experience, even in countries like China, where internet limitations and censorship are widespread.

Pros

Operates effectively in China

Robust security features

Exceptional connection speeds

Supports an unlimited number of devices

Unblocks popular streaming platforms

Allows P2P sharing and provides split tunneling

Offers 24/7 live chat support

7-day free trial

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Lacks a free plan

Possible challenges with the kill switch in extreme situations

Pricing

Surfshark provides a range of subscription options that are tailored to meet various needs and budgets.

Surfshark Starter plan: For individuals seeking a reliable VPN service at an affordable price, the starting cost is as low as $2.30 per month with a 2-year subscription. A 12-month commitment will be priced at $3.99 per month, while those who prefer a month-to-month plan can access it for just $15.45 per month. It’s crucial to highlight that this particular plan focuses primarily on providing VPN access to users.

Surfshark One plan: Introducing the Surfshark One plan, a top choice for users in search of comprehensive online security. Priced at just $2.94 per month, this 2-year subscription provides a VPN service and an integrated antivirus feature to enhance your protection further.

For those who prefer a shorter commitment, the 12-month plan is $4.09 per month. Alternatively, you can opt for the flexible 1-month plan priced at $17.95 per month.

Surfshark One+ plan: If you’re looking for top-notch online security, consider the Surfshark One+ plan. This package is priced at $4.59 per month for a 2-year subscription and offers various features to keep you safe.

Alongside the VPN and antivirus functionalities, it includes a private search engine to safeguard your web searches and a data removal tool that enhances your privacy. If you prefer a shorter commitment, the 12-month plan is available at $6.49 per month, while the 1-month option can be subscribed to for $20.65 per month.

You can try out Surfshark’s services with confidence, thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee. Their device policy allows for unlimited simultaneous connections and doesn’t restrict bandwidth. This makes Surfshark a great option for families or individuals with multiple devices.

Private Internet Access – Best for Torrenting

PIA stands out as the top pick for torrenting in China, offering comprehensive features and unwavering dependability. The dedication to user privacy is evident through PIA’s strict no-logs policy, while its compatibility with torrents, including a SOCKS5 proxy, makes it an excellent choice for secure file-sharing. Round-the-clock customer support is available to assist users whenever needed.

With over 35,000 servers spread across 84 countries worldwide, PIA boasts an extensive global network that includes strategically placed servers within China. This ensures that users enjoy consistent and fast connections even when streaming content on platforms like Netflix using PIA VPN. Notably, reliable server locations such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Mongolia, and Japan further enhance the network’s overall performance and stability.

PIA VPN is adept at circumventing China’s internet restrictions, allowing users to easily access popular blocked websites like Facebook and WhatsApp. In addition, PIA boasts a vast server infrastructure that enables users within China to enjoy international streaming services such as iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube TV, and Disney+.

What sets PIA apart is its unique offering of 12 servers located within China itself. This feature makes it an invaluable choice for individuals seeking access to Chinese content.

Despite being headquartered in the United States, PIA VPN excels at securing online traffic, particularly for torrenting activities, through the implementation of robust encryption (AES-256-bit) and the utilization of the WireGuard protocol. The inclusion of a built-in ad-blocking feature known as MACE further enhances device security while ensuring a seamless online experience.

Rigorous testing has unequivocally demonstrated PIA’s ability to protect against IP and DNS leaks. These factors solidify its reputation as a trustworthy companion for individuals prioritizing online security, privacy preservation, and engaging in torrenting activities.

PIA VPN showcases remarkable performance for speed, boasting download speeds of up to 65.78 Mbps and upload speeds of 57.16 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection. This impressive velocity ensures seamless and fast internet connectivity, further solidifying PIA’s reputation as a preferred VPN option for individuals living in China.

Pros

Extensive server network covering the globe

Features conducive to torrenting and a no-logs policy

Successfully circumvents internet restrictions in China

Access to both Chinese and international content

Robust security incorporating encryption and ad-blocking

Swift download and upload speeds

Round-the-clock customer support

Compatibility with a variety of devices

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Jurisdiction based in the United States

Absence of a free trial

No split tunneling feature

Inconsistent server performance

Restricted payment options

Possible streaming challenges

Pricing

Private Internet Access provides a range of subscription choices to cater to your specific VPN needs.

The Monthly Plan, priced at $11.95 per month, provides access to a global VPN server network, guarantees the concealment of your IP address, and adheres to a strict no-logs policy. It includes essential security features like a kill switch and secure DNS servers.

For those seeking more comprehensive protection, the Yearly Plan, billed annually at $39.95 (equivalent to $3.33 per month), incorporates all features of the Monthly Plan and additional benefits. These include the ability to connect through multi-hop for heightened security and the inclusion of Shadowsocks, allowing you to bypass internet censorship.

For those committed to long-term online security, consider the Three-year Plan + 4-month Free, billed once every three years at $79 (equivalent to just $1.98 per month). This option offers the most value as it encompasses all features from the Yearly Plan and provides the option to acquire dedicated IP addresses for an additional fee.

Regardless of the plan you choose, Private Internet Access provides a 30-day refund policy to guarantee your contentment. Selecting either the Yearly or Three-year Plans offers substantial savings.

The Yearly Plan reduces monthly expenses by over 70%, while the Three-year Plan lowers monthly costs by over 80%. For those seeking an affordable and dependable VPN service, Private Internet Access is an enticing option.

CyberGhost – Best for Streaming

CyberGhost is a highly regarded VPN provider that excels in numerous areas, making it an excellent option for a wide range of online activities, including streaming. It also offers essential features specifically designed for VPN users in China.

For streaming, CyberGhost stands out due to its outstanding performance. It has a vast network of servers strategically optimized for popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

This optimization ensures smooth and uninterrupted streaming experiences with no buffering issues. Whether you’re looking to access geo-restricted content or simply want to protect your privacy while binge-watching your favorite shows, CyberGhost’s specialized servers have got you covered.

However, CyberGhost goes beyond just offering streaming capabilities. It places a strong emphasis on user privacy and security through its robust encryption, strict policy of not keeping logs, and an automatic kill switch that maintains the confidentiality of your online activities even if the VPN connection unexpectedly drops.

This level of security is particularly crucial for individuals living in countries such as China where online surveillance and censorship are prevalent.

For individuals in China, CyberGhost serves as a trustworthy VPN solution. It uses obfuscation techniques to circumvent China’s Great Firewall, granting you access to websites and services that are otherwise blocked. CyberGhost’s commitment to not retaining any logs ensures that your online activities remain private even within a country known for rigorous internet monitoring.

CyberGhost presents simple-to-use applications for different devices and platforms, facilitating effortless setup and utilization across all your gadgets. Their customer support is also prompt and well-informed, guaranteeing immediate aid whenever required.

For individuals living in China or other areas with internet limitations, it offers a dependable method of bypassing censorship while safeguarding your online actions with utmost privacy and security.

Pros

Ideal for streaming and accessing blocked content

Robust security and privacy features

Effective in circumventing censorship, suitable for users in restricted regions

User-friendly applications for a variety of devices

Prompt and responsive customer support

1-day free trial, no credit card required for Windows and macOS

45-day money-back guarantee for plans lasting 6 months or more, 14-day money-back guarantee for monthly plans

Cons

Restricted number of server locations in certain regions

Inconsistent speeds may occur

No free version available, but it provides a money-back guarantee for trial testing

Pricing

CyberGhost offers three pricing options, all of which provide access to the same features and allow for 7 simultaneous connections.

Monthly Plan: Priced at $12.99 per month, this plan aligns with the standard cost of a monthly subscription and offers a 14-day money-back guarantee.

6-Month Plan: For those looking for a more cost-effective option with a slightly longer commitment, the 6-month plan is available at $6.99 per month. It comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

2 Years + 3 Months FREE Plan: CyberGhost’s most economical option is the 2-year plan, priced at only $2.11 per month. This plan features an impressive 83% discount and includes an extra two months of subscription time at no additional cost. It comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost stands out for its affordable pricing, especially with the significant discount available on the 2-year subscription. They provide flexibility in payment methods, including credit cards, Amazon Pay, PayPal, and even cryptocurrencies. This allows for anonymous payments that enhance both privacy and convenience.

Proton VPN – Best for Strong Encryption

If you’re looking for a reliable way to protect your online security and privacy, especially in countries with internet censorship like China, Proton VPN is the perfect choice. With an extensive network of 2,970 servers spread across 69 countries, including key locations such as Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, it allows you to enjoy unrestricted access to the internet.

What makes Proton VPN stand out are its exceptional features. Based in privacy-conscious Switzerland, it utilizes strong encryption protocols like AES-256 and ChaCha20. It’s open-source and follows a strict no-logs policy. It also includes a trustworthy kill switch feature that ensures your online activities remain secure and anonymous.

In terms of speed, Proton VPN uses the WireGuard tunneling protocol which guarantees consistent download speeds even while browsing the web in China. In our tests evaluating performance, Proton VPN maintained an impressive 85% of the original internet speed. This makes it a dependable option for fast and secure internet access, specifically in regions with strict online restrictions such as China.

Pros

Operates efficiently in China

Confirmed no-logs policy

Choice for anonymous payments

Robust security features

Provides a free version

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Somewhat elevated cost

Average performance results

Pricing

Proton VPN offers a variety of options to cater to the varying requirements of its users.

Proton VPN Free: This choice is ideal for people looking for a simple VPN service that doesn’t have any limitations on data. It allows you to connect to over 100 servers in three different countries, providing moderate speeds and allowing only one VPN connection. The most attractive feature is that Proton VPN Free can be used with no cost and without any time limit.

Proton VPN Plus: For those seeking enhanced server accessibility, quicker speeds, and advanced functionalities such as NetShield and Secure Core, Proton VPN Plus emerges as the perfect selection. It facilitates entry to global streaming services while also supporting P2P/BitTorrent activities. The pricing options consist of $9.99 per month for a monthly plan, $5.99 per month for an annual plan, and $4.99 per month for a 2-year plan.

Proton Unlimited: Designed for individuals seeking Proton’s comprehensive range of privacy-centric solutions, including Proton Mail Plus, Proton Drive Plus, and Proton Calendar Premium, alongside the complete feature set of Proton VPN Plus.

The all-encompassing package known as Proton Unlimited can be obtained at a monthly price of $12.99 under the monthly plan, $9.99 per month for an annual subscription, and a discounted rate of $7.99 per month for a 2-year commitment.

Every Proton VPN subscription provides a personalized solution for different privacy and functionality requirements. Users can choose the option that best suits their specific preferences and needs.

UltraVPN – Best for Ultimate Privacy

UltraVPN is a highly regarded Virtual Private Network (VPN) service well-known for its unwavering dedication to ensuring maximum privacy. Regarding protecting your online activities and sensitive information, UltraVPN stands out as a reliable option.

One of the standout features of UltraVPN is its strong encryption protocols, which create an impenetrable barrier around your internet traffic. By using encryption methods comparable to those used by the military, UltraVPN ensures that your data remains hidden from prying eyes, maintaining your online privacy at all times.

Besides its robust security measures, UltraVPN boasts an extensive network of servers strategically positioned globally. This allows you to browse the internet at lightning-fast speeds and enjoy unrestricted access to geo-restricted content. Whether you’re streaming your favorite TV shows, accessing websites that are limited by region, or gaming online, UltraVPN guarantees seamless performance in all these activities.

UltraVPN’s stealth mode feature is a game-changer for individuals living in China or other nations with stringent internet censorship policies. This innovative technology helps circumvent online restrictions, granting users the ability to securely access the open internet and connect with the global community.

UltraVPN places great importance on user-friendliness, offering intuitive applications for various devices. This ensures that securing your online presence becomes effortless regardless of your location. Their commitment to providing excellent customer support guarantees help whenever you encounter any issues.

Whether you find yourself in China or anywhere else worldwide, UltraVPN has got you covered. It has become a go-to option not only for privacy enthusiasts but also for everyday internet users who seek reliable services.

Pros

Robust privacy safeguards

Extensive worldwide server network

Stealth mode to circumvent censorship

Intuitive applications for users

Prompt and helpful customer support

Effective functionality in China

30-day money-back guarantee

Access to Netflix and other streaming services in China

High-speed performance

Capability for 6 simultaneous connections

Stringent encryption protocols

Cons

Restricted features in the free version

Elevated pricing

Increased occurrence of CAPTCHAs during browsing

Limited support for torrenting

Pricing

UltraVPN provides a range of pricing plans tailored to suit your individual needs.

Monthly Plan : $7.99 per month

$7.99 per month Annual Plan : $4.99 per month, billed at $59.88 for the initial 12 months

$4.99 per month, billed at $59.88 for the initial 12 months Biennial Plan: $1.99 per month, billed at $47.76 once for the first 24 months

No matter which plan you choose, you’ll enjoy all the extensive features available.

Unrestricted Data and Bandwidth

Access to Servers in More Than 125 Countries

Military-Grade Encryption

Kill Switch Feature

No-Logs Policy

Support for up to 10 Devices Simultaneously

UltraVPN provides a 30-day refund policy for all its plans. This enables you to evaluate and experiment with the VPN service before making a long-term commitment, prioritizing your satisfaction above all else.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best VPN for China

To determine the top VPNs for China, a thorough assessment of multiple factors is necessary. This ensures that the selected VPN services can effectively circumvent the Great Firewall of China, provide strong security and privacy features, and deliver a satisfactory user experience.

Here’s a proposed approach for ranking the best VPN services for China:

Great Firewall Bypass Capabilities: Test the VPN’s effectiveness in circumventing China’s Great Firewall by verifying its access to blocked websites and commonly restricted online services.

Test the VPN’s effectiveness in circumventing China’s Great Firewall by verifying its access to blocked websites and commonly restricted online services. Server Locations: Assess the quantity and geographical distribution of the VPN’s servers, with a focus on having more servers in Asia and nearby regions for improved performance in China.

Assess the quantity and geographical distribution of the VPN’s servers, with a focus on having more servers in Asia and nearby regions for improved performance in China. Speed and Performance: Perform speed tests to gauge the VPN’s performance when connected from China, emphasizing the importance of fast and stable connections for a positive user experience.

Perform speed tests to gauge the VPN’s performance when connected from China, emphasizing the importance of fast and stable connections for a positive user experience. Security Features: Evaluate the VPN’s encryption protocols, privacy policies, and security features to ensure robust protection of user data from surveillance and cyber threats.

Evaluate the VPN’s encryption protocols, privacy policies, and security features to ensure robust protection of user data from surveillance and cyber threats. Logging Policies: Investigate the VPN’s data logging policies to confirm that it refrains from storing user activity logs, mitigating potential privacy risks associated with data retention.

Investigate the VPN’s data logging policies to confirm that it refrains from storing user activity logs, mitigating potential privacy risks associated with data retention. Protocols and Obfuscation: Verify the VPN’s support for advanced VPN protocols such as OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, and WireGuard, as well as its implementation of obfuscation techniques to disguise VPN traffic.

Verify the VPN’s support for advanced VPN protocols such as OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, and WireGuard, as well as its implementation of obfuscation techniques to disguise VPN traffic. Ease of Use: Evaluate the user-friendliness of the VPN’s apps and setup procedures, recognizing the importance of a simple and intuitive interface for users in China, particularly those who may not be tech-savvy.

Evaluate the user-friendliness of the VPN’s apps and setup procedures, recognizing the importance of a simple and intuitive interface for users in China, particularly those who may not be tech-savvy. Customer Support: Assess the quality and availability of customer support, encompassing live chat, email support, and knowledge base resources, to assist users in China with any potential issues.

Assess the quality and availability of customer support, encompassing live chat, email support, and knowledge base resources, to assist users in China with any potential issues. Price and Value: Deliberate on the cost of the VPN service and whether it provides value for the features offered, including any available discounts or free trial options.

Deliberate on the cost of the VPN service and whether it provides value for the features offered, including any available discounts or free trial options. User Reviews and Reputation: Scrutinize user reviews, ratings, and online discussions to gain insights into the real-world performance and reputation of the VPN service among users in China.

Scrutinize user reviews, ratings, and online discussions to gain insights into the real-world performance and reputation of the VPN service among users in China. Mobile Compatibility: Evaluate the compatibility of the VPN with popular mobile platforms like iOS and Android, recognizing the reliance of many users in China on mobile devices for internet access.

Evaluate the compatibility of the VPN with popular mobile platforms like iOS and Android, recognizing the reliance of many users in China on mobile devices for internet access. Reliability and Uptime: Investigate the historical uptime and reliability of the VPN to ensure consistent service availability for users in China.

Investigate the historical uptime and reliability of the VPN to ensure consistent service availability for users in China. Free Trial and Money-Back Guarantee: Verify whether the VPN offers a free trial or a money-back guarantee, providing users in China with a risk-free opportunity to test the service before committing to a subscription.

Verify whether the VPN offers a free trial or a money-back guarantee, providing users in China with a risk-free opportunity to test the service before committing to a subscription. Additional Features: Examine any extra features such as split tunneling, kill switch, DNS leak protection, and ad-blocking that may enhance the overall user experience.

Examine any extra features such as split tunneling, kill switch, DNS leak protection, and ad-blocking that may enhance the overall user experience. Compatibility with Popular Websites and Apps: Confirm the VPN’s ability to access popular websites and apps commonly used in China, including social media platforms, messaging apps, and streaming services.

Confirm the VPN’s ability to access popular websites and apps commonly used in China, including social media platforms, messaging apps, and streaming services. Local Regulations Compliance: Confirm that the VPN adheres to local regulations and laws to avoid potential legal issues for users in China.

Please remember that the efficacy of VPNs in China may vary as censorship measures and technological advancements evolve, making regular updates and reassessments crucial.

Best VPN for China – Buyer’s Guide

What Is China’s Great Firewall?

China’s Great Firewall, also known as the Golden Shield project, acts as a comprehensive system for censoring internet content within the country. Since the government owns all Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the firewall allows for monitoring of all online traffic and blocking specific websites considered undesirable or unsafe.

Unfortunately, an extensive list of blocked sites includes popular platforms like Facebook, Twitter, major search engines, messaging services, Netflix, and YouTube.

China began implementing significant measures for internet censorship in 1997, only three years after gaining access to the internet. In 2003, they launched the Golden Shield project with two main objectives: censorship and promoting Communist Party ideology.

One way this is achieved is through shaping narratives that assert Hong Kong and Taiwan are integral parts of China while omitting information about events such as the Tiananmen Square massacre.

China uses advanced methods to enforce internet censorship, such as IP blocking, DNS manipulation, and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for keyword filtering. They manually block websites. DPI is also employed to identify and block VPN traffic, making it necessary for VPNs in China to evade DPI.

Without a VPN, people can rely on local apps and websites for communication, online shopping, and other online activities. Search results are altered to prioritize government-approved businesses while online privacy is practically non-existent due to China’s extensive surveillance infrastructure.

How Do VPNs Work?

While Internet censorship may seem overwhelming, the leading VPNs for China have been specifically designed to circumvent content restrictions and blocked websites. These VPNs establish a secure and encrypted connection between your computer and a server in a different geographic location, often in another country. This is relevant when used within China. The primary distinction between a VPN and a regular proxy lies in encryption.

Neither governments nor ISPs can monitor the data you transmit or receive through a VPN connection. Their awareness is limited solely to your internet connection itself. Once this connection has been secured, all your internet requests are initially directed through an external server outside of China, such as one based in Japan.

This server decrypts these requests and is assigned with an IP address from Japan before being forwarded onto the wider internet network.

Because these requests come from Japan instead of China, they evade Chinese censorship protocols. When you retrieve web pages, images, or files, they undergo a round trip to the server located in Japan. They are encrypted before being transmitted to your device. The VPN protocol installed on your device is responsible for decrypting them upon arrival.

Is VPN Usage Illegal in China?

In China, VPNs aren’t explicitly considered illegal. They can operate within the country if they comply with government regulations and don’t challenge the regime’s authority. However, this means that VPNs must adhere to China’s internet restrictions and online censorship, which often contradict the intended purpose of using a VPN for most people in China.

This situation has resulted in the emergence of reliable VPN providers that prioritize customer privacy and avoid cooperating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). As a result, these VPN services don’t have servers located within China, except for a few exceptions.

Despite these circumstances, VPN usage remains relatively popular in China. This is because the government rarely takes aggressive action against individuals who use VPNS. There can be different consequences depending on whether you’re a Chinese citizen or a foreigner using a VPN.

If individuals are caught using a VPN while traveling, they might be detained and later deported. Citizens might face fines or imprisonment as a result. The severity of these penalties depends on various factors, such as the activities carried out while utilizing the VPN.

Do Free VPNs Work in China?

There are free VPNs available in China. However, the situation becomes more complicated for those considering using these no-cost services. To ensure smooth operation within China, a VPN must first gain approval from the Chinese Communist Party. This means that the VPN provider must collect user data and share it with the government.

Most completely free VPNs lack robust security measures necessary to bypass the Great Firewall without complying with government regulations. Therefore, finding a reliable free VPN in China can be quite challenging.

However, some free VPN services offer premium plans as well. By offering these paid options, these providers can offset the costs of providing their free plans. This allows them to operate independently in an environment where restrictions are high without having to comply with all the demands of the Chinese government.

After conducting extensive testing and evaluation, we have identified Proton VPN as not only a trustworthy and dependable option for getting around China’s Great Firewall but also one of the top overall choices among all free VPNs available today

For the highest level of security, fast internet connections, and a wide range of features, consider premium VPN options that include money-back guarantees without any risks.

What Is the Reason Behind China’s Widespread Blocking of VPNs?

China operates as an authoritative regime that closely monitors its citizens and visitors. The government restricts access to online content to control the spread of its propaganda and maintain a lack of exposure to foreign sources. VPNs threaten China’s policies because they can bypass the Great Firewall, granting users access to blocked websites and services.

VPNs are powerful tools that offer users access to a wide range of blocked services, such as social media platforms, messaging apps, search engines, news sites, streaming services, torrenting platforms, and more. Without VPNs, individuals in China are forced to use local online services while also surrendering their IP addresses and online activity logs to state-controlled ISPs.

Some VPN providers that could function before the stricter regulations were implemented in 2018 still operate today. This is likely due to China recognizing the economic importance of allowing foreign businesses access to various online resources needed for efficient operations. In a way, China tolerates the existence of a few select VPN providers for its own benefit.

How VPNs Overcome the Great Firewall?

Getting around the Great Firewall requires establishing a secure connection with servers located outside of China. There are various methods to achieve this, but VPNs are the most popular and straightforward choice for many users.

By using encryption, a VPN can ensure that your connection is protected and cannot be detected or filtered by the Firewall. Your internet traffic is routed through external servers with unrestricted internet access. This allows you to browse the web as if you were in a different location, even though you’re physically within China.

China has taken action against many free VPN services and proxies. The Great Firewall has become adept at identifying IP ranges associated with these free services and blocking them effectively. Therefore, if you want reliable access to restricted content, opting for a paid VPN service provider is advisable.

How We Tested VPNs for China?

To find the top VPNs for China, we carried out a thorough assessment using the following standards:

Security: Priority was given to VPNs featuring AES-256 encryption, a stringent no-logs policy, leak prevention mechanisms (DNS, IPv6, WebRTC), secure tunneling protocols, and a robust kill switch.

Privacy: We recommended VPNs with independently audited no-logs policies or those with a proven track record of not collecting and storing user information. VPNs operating outside of China were given preference.

Speed: VPN services were evaluated for their impact on connection speed, and the fastest options were selected to ensure users have ample bandwidth for streaming and torrenting post-Great Firewall bypass.

Customer Support: Given potential issues in China, including 24/7 customer support with live chat was deemed essential for prompt issue resolution.

Streaming: Emphasis was placed on VPNs that effectively unblock geo-restricted content, including platforms like Netflix.

Torrenting: Preference was given to VPNs supporting secure and rapid P2P file sharing, a crucial feature in regions with stringent torrenting regulations, such as China.

Price: The goal was to identify reasonably priced VPN providers without compromising on security and privacy features.

Best VPN for China – Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Bypass the Great Firewall Without a VPN?

Overcoming China’s Great Firewall without depending on a VPN presents a significant hurdle. The Chinese government has established intricate and successful censorship systems that are hard to conquer.

However, if you’re looking into other approaches, here are a few possibilities worth exploring:

Tor Software: Tor, crafted for anonymous browsing, could aid in circumventing stringent Chinese restrictions. However, Tor alone leaves it vulnerable to detection and blocking, necessitating advanced configurations for enhanced effectiveness.

Tor, crafted for anonymous browsing, could aid in circumventing stringent Chinese restrictions. However, Tor alone leaves it vulnerable to detection and blocking, necessitating advanced configurations for enhanced effectiveness. Proxies: Leveraging proxy tools like Shadowproxy allows you to elude censorship in China. These proxies cloak your internet traffic, presenting it as standard HTTPS traffic. However, the setup and utilization of proxies may demand a certain level of technical expertise.

Leveraging proxy tools like Shadowproxy allows you to elude censorship in China. These proxies cloak your internet traffic, presenting it as standard HTTPS traffic. However, the setup and utilization of proxies may demand a certain level of technical expertise. Lantern Software: Lantern stands as dedicated censorship circumvention software, using diverse techniques to obfuscate traffic and overcome censorship in China and other heavily restricted regions.

How to Use a VPN in China?

To use a VPN effectively in China, it’s crucial to plan ahead. If you’re not currently in China, follow the following guidelines:

Choose a VPN with Servers Near China: Opt for a VPN service that provides servers within China or nearby locations. NordVPN is recommended due to its proven ability to circumvent the Great Firewall.

Opt for a VPN service that provides servers within China or nearby locations. NordVPN is recommended due to its proven ability to circumvent the Great Firewall. Sign Up for the VPN Service: Enroll in the VPN service and acquire the necessary login credentials.

Enroll in the VPN service and acquire the necessary login credentials. Download and Install the VPN Software: Download the VPN software onto your devices and follow the provided instructions for installation.

Download the VPN software onto your devices and follow the provided instructions for installation. Log In: Open the VPN client, and log in using the credentials associated with your account.

Open the VPN client, and log in using the credentials associated with your account. Connect to Obfuscated Servers: To effectively disguise your VPN connection, establish a connection with obfuscated servers. Once within the country, select a server location in close proximity to China.

In China, it’s common for tunneling protocols such as OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP to be blocked. Therefore, utilize other methods to access restricted websites.

Why Should You Use a VPN in China?

Using a VPN in China is essential for numerous compelling rationales.

Security: It’s crucial to protect against government and ISP surveillance. A robust VPN ensures the security of your data and devices, guarding against potential leaks and cyberattacks. It can effectively block online ads, improving your overall browsing experience and page load times.

It’s crucial to protect against government and ISP surveillance. A robust VPN ensures the security of your data and devices, guarding against potential leaks and cyberattacks. It can effectively block online ads, improving your overall browsing experience and page load times. Privacy: Given China’s extensive online surveillance severely limiting citizens’ online privacy, a VPN is essential. A VPN conceals your online activities, making you invisible to ISPs, government entities, network administrators, and other prying eyes.

Given China’s extensive online surveillance severely limiting citizens’ online privacy, a VPN is essential. A VPN conceals your online activities, making you invisible to ISPs, government entities, network administrators, and other prying eyes. Accessing Geo-Restricted Content: Some websites, such as various Netflix libraries, provide region-specific content. To broaden your access to content, a reliable VPN lets you change your IP address location, opening up access to a diverse array of global content.

Some websites, such as various Netflix libraries, provide region-specific content. To broaden your access to content, a reliable VPN lets you change your IP address location, opening up access to a diverse array of global content. Unblocking Websites: China’s stringent online censorship leads to the blocking of numerous websites, particularly those from Western countries. A VPN empowers you to overcome these restrictions, allowing you to access your desired websites freely.

Conclusion

When looking for the optimal VPN for China, consider its ability to bypass the Great Firewall, ensure data security, and maintain consistent speeds. A trustworthy VPN should prioritize user privacy by implementing a strict no-logs policy and using advanced encryption protocols. In an ever-changing landscape of censorship and online restrictions, a VPN’s adaptability is becoming increasingly vital.

Customer support and compatibility with various devices are crucial factors to consider during decision-making. Ultimately, the ideal VPN for China should empower users to regain their online freedom and explore the global internet while safeguarding their data security and privacy.

