Nutrisense Review: Effectiveness, Cost, and Insurance Coverage

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining optimal health and wellness is a top priority for many individuals. With the increasing popularity of wearable devices and health-tracking apps, people are becoming more interested in monitoring their body’s responses to various factors, including diet, exercise, stress, and sleep.

One such device that has gained significant attention is the continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a revolutionary tool that provides real-time feedback on blood sugar levels.

Among the leading brands in the CGM market, Nutrisense stands out for its comprehensive program and personalized support.

In this Nutrisense review, we will delve into the Nutrisense Continuous Glucose Monitoring Program, exploring its key features, the application process, user experiences, and the accuracy and reliability of CGM devices. So, if you’re curious about how Nutrisense can empower you to make informed choices about your health, read on!



Nutrisense Review – Quick Overview

Product Nutrisense Continuous Glucose Monitoring Program Key Features – Real-time data on blood sugar levels- Personalized nutritionist support- Data insights (AUC, delta, time in range, peak, recovery levels)- Meal and habit tracking Who Can Benefit? – Individuals with diabetes (not suitable for diabetes type 1)- Athletes- Individuals on a weight loss or wellness journey Nutrisense App Features – 24/7 glucose data- Food intake tracking- Sleep and activity syncing- Personalized in-app free nutritionist support Cost 4 plans available- 1 Month Plan: $399/month- 3-months: $299/month- 6-months: $250/month- 12-months: $225/month

What is Nutrisense, and How Does It Work?

Nutrisense is a health technology company that offers continuous glucose monitoring services. With the Nutrisense glucose monitor, users can keep track of their glucose levels in real-time, helping them to make informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and overall lifestyle.

The Nutrisense glucose monitor is a small, wearable device that measures glucose levels continuously throughout the day. The monitor is attached to the skin with a small needle that measures glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. The device then sends this data to the Nutrisense app, giving users real-time information about their glucose levels.

Key Features of Nutrisense Glucose Monitor

Our Nutrisense review shows that the CGM program offers several key features that set it apart from other CGM options:

Real-time data: The continuous glucose monitor provides immediate feedback on blood sugar levels, allowing users to see how their bodies respond to different activities and dietary choices. Personalized nutritionist support: Nutrisense offers one-on-one support from nutritionists who can help users interpret their CGM data and make informed decisions about their diet and lifestyle. Data insights: The Nutrisense app displays metrics such as area under the curve (AUC), delta, time in range, peak, and recovery levels. These metrics provide valuable information about glucose response and can help users optimize their blood sugar levels. Meal tracking: Users can log their meals in the app to see how specific foods and combinations of macronutrients impact their blood sugar levels. Habit tracking: The app also includes a habit tracker, allowing users to monitor factors such as sleep, exercise, stress, and hydration and how they affect their glucose levels

Pros

Our Nutrisense review shows many benefits of using Nutrisense CGM:

Real-time Blood Sugar Data

Personalized Diet Recommendations

Enhanced Metabolic Health

Easy-to-use App

Expert Support

Free personalized nutritionist support for the first month of the program

FSA and HSA eligible

Cons

Some of the drawbacks we discovered in our Nutrisense review include:

It can be costly for some individuals

The program contains a lot of functionality, making it occasionally challenging to use.

Not suitable for people with type 1 diabetes.

The first month of access to a nutritionist is free; after that, the cost is $100 per month.

Doesn’t accept health insurance.

Nutrisense Review: Who Can Benefit from the Nutrisense Glucose Monitor Device?

While CGMs were originally developed for individuals with diabetes, they can also benefit a wide range of individuals on a wellness journey.

People with Diabetes

Individuals with diabetes can greatly benefit from Nutrisense. Even though it’s not for individuals with type 1 diabetes, Nutrisense glucose monitors provide immediate and continuous feedback, allowing you to track your blood sugar levels better.

By gaining insights into glucose trends, you can make more informed decisions about your diet, exercise, and overall lifestyle to maintain optimal glycemic control. [1]

Athletes

Athletes can utilize CGMs to improve their performance and overall fitness levels. By monitoring their glucose levels in real-time, athletes can ensure they are properly fueling their bodies to support their training and avoid unnecessary dips or spikes in blood sugar. This data allows athletes to adjust their nutrition and optimize their performance. [2]

Individuals on a Weight Loss Journey

Continuous glucose monitoring can be invaluable for individuals looking to lose weight. By tracking their glucose levels throughout the day, individuals can learn how different foods and lifestyle factors impact their blood sugar. This information can help them make more informed choices about their diet and develop healthier habits that support weight management. [3]

Anyone on a Wellness Journey

Nutrisense can also benefit anyone looking to improve their well-being and develop healthier lifestyle habits. By understanding how their nutrition, exercise, and daily activities impact their metabolic health, individuals can make more informed decisions to support their wellness goals. CGMs provide personalized data to guide individuals on their journey toward optimal health.

How to Get Started with Nutrisense CGM Program

Getting started with the Nutrisense Glucose Monitor Program is straightforward, according to our Nutrisense review. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Nutrisense website and complete a short survey to discuss your health goals. This will help tailor the program to your specific needs. Choose a subscription plan that aligns with your preferences. Nutrisense offers different plans, including monthly subscriptions and longer-term commitments. Select the plan that suits you best. Once you complete enrollment, you will receive a basic health questionnaire to confirm your health information. Nutrisense may also require a picture of your government ID for verification purposes. After approval, you will receive the Nutrisense CGM kit, which includes the Freestyle Libre glucose sensor, the sensor applicator, alcohol swabs, and a sticker cover for the CGM. Follow the instructions to install the sensor correctly on the back of your arm. The installation process is simple and painless. Download the Nutrisense app on your smartphone and pair it with your CGM device. The app will guide you in scanning the sensor to obtain your blood sugar readings. Start monitoring your blood sugar levels and use the app’s features, including meal tracking, exercise logging, and habit tracking. Nutrisense provides access to a nutritionist who will offer personalized support and guidance throughout your program. You can chat with the nutritionist directly in the app to discuss your results and receive expert advice on improving your eating habits.

Step-by-Step Guide to Applying the Nutrisense Glucose Monitor Sensor

Applying the Nutrisense CGM sensor may initially seem daunting, but the process is relatively straightforward. Following these step-by-step instructions in our Nutrisense Review, you can easily and painlessly apply your Nutrisense CGM sensor:

Preparation: Clean the back of your arm using the alcohol wipe provided. This step helps ensure proper adhesion and prevents infections. Sensor Unpacking: Peel off the plastic layer from the sensor pack, exposing the sensor applicator. Preparing the Applicator: Twist the sensor applicator to release it from the pack. Ensure the dark marks on the applicator and pack align correctly. Connecting the Applicator: Connect both pieces by pushing them together firmly on a hard surface until you hear a click. This confirms that the sensor is securely attached to the applicator. Sensor Application: Place the gray applicator over the chosen area on the back of your arm, ensuring the small needle is visible. Apply firm pressure to push the sensor onto your arm, allowing it to attach itself. Protective Covering: Discard the applicator once the sensor is applied. Cover the sensor with an adhesive bandage or patch as your CGM provider recommends to protect it during use.

Remember, the CGM sensor remains under your skin, measuring glucose levels via interstitial fluid. While the initial application may feel slightly uncomfortable, the process is generally painless and less invasive than a finger prick.

Setting Up and Activating your CGM Device

After successfully applying your CGM sensor, it’s time to set up and activate your device. The following steps will guide you through the process:

Downloading the App: Start by downloading the app provided by your CGM provider from the app store. Ensure you have a compatible smartphone or device. Nutrisense Login: Open the app and log in to your account using the credentials provided during the CGM acquisition process. Accessing Settings: Locate the settings menu within the app. You can find it in most apps by tapping the sidebar menu in the upper left-hand corner. Sensor Activation: Select the “Sensor” option within the settings menu. Look for the “Activate New Sensor” button and click on it. Device Connection: Once you see the prompt “Ready to Scan,” hold your smartphone near the CGM device until you feel a vibration. This indicates a successful connection between your device and the sensor. Confirmation and Data Sync: It’s important to note that CGMs may take up to one hour to appear activated inside the app. Once activated, your CGM will start transmitting data to the app, allowing you to access your glucose readings.

Interpreting Glucose Readings

Understanding the data provided by the CGM is crucial for users to make informed decisions on their diet and lifestyle choices. Nutrisense makes this easy by providing a robust scoring system and metrics such as:

Area Under the Curve (AUC) shows how long the body uses or stores glucose after a meal.

shows how long the body uses or stores glucose after a meal. Delta: This represents the range between pre- and post-meal glucose levels.

This represents the range between pre- and post-meal glucose levels. Peak: The highest glucose value occurs within 2 hours after a meal.

The highest glucose value occurs within 2 hours after a meal. Recovery: This is the time it takes for your blood sugar levels to return to pre-meal levels.

This is the time it takes for your blood sugar levels to return to pre-meal levels. Time in Range: This measures the percentage of time your glucose levels stay within the minimum and maximum thresholds.

Factors Affecting CGM Accuracy

The accuracy of CGM readings can vary depending on several factors, including:

Proper location: Inserting the sensor correctly, typically on the back of your arm, ensures accurate readings.

Inserting the sensor correctly, typically on the back of your arm, ensures accurate readings. Scan timings: Scanning the sensor within the specified time frame is crucial for obtaining reliable data.

Scanning the sensor within the specified time frame is crucial for obtaining reliable data. Correct calibration: Calibrating your sensor in the app improves the accuracy of CGM readings.

While CGM values may differ from gold-standard reference fasting glucose lab values, the relative change in patterns and trends over time is the most important aspect to consider when using a CGM.

Why Use Nutrisense CGM?

Our Nutrisense Review found several compelling reasons to consider using the Nutrisense CGM program:

1. Gain Insight into Blood Sugar Response

By wearing a Nutrisense CGM, you gain immediate access to real-time data about your blood sugar response. The app provides graphical charts and explanations that track your glucose levels over time.

This allows you to understand how different factors, such as meals, drinks, exercise, stress, and sleep, impact your blood sugar levels. With this information, you can make more informed choices about your diet and lifestyle.

2. Personalized Nutritionist Support

One of the standout features of the Nutrisense CGM program is the access to personalized nutritionist support. Nutrisense pairs you with a nutritionist who can help you interpret your data and provide guidance on improving your eating habits for free for the first month.

The nutritionist can answer questions, provide nutritional advice, and help you make adjustments to optimize your blood sugar control. This personalized support ensures that you have expert guidance throughout your journey.

3. Optimize Diet and Lifestyle

With real-time data and personalized nutritionist support, Nutrisense helps users optimize their diet and lifestyle choices. By identifying how specific foods and activities impact their blood sugar levels, individuals can adjust their routines to achieve better glucose control. This can increase energy levels, improve weight management, and improve overall metabolic health.

4. Track Progress and Make Informed Choices

The Nutrisense CGM program allows users to track their progress over time and make data-driven choices about their health. By analyzing trends and patterns in their glucose levels, individuals can identify what works best for their bodies and adjust accordingly. This can lead to more sustainable and effective dietary and lifestyle habits.

Nutrisense App

The Nutrisense app is a comprehensive platform for tracking glucose levels and optimizing nutrition. The app provides real-time insights into how your diet and lifestyle habits affect your body by syncing with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a minimally invasive device worn on the back of your arm.

However, the Nutrisense app goes beyond glucose monitoring. Let’s explore its remarkable features:

24/7 Glucose Data: With the Nutrisense app, you can access a wealth of information regarding your glucose fluctuations, time in range, average glucose levels, delta values, and more. This comprehensive data empowers you to make informed decisions about your nutrition and lifestyle choices.

With the Nutrisense app, you can access a wealth of information regarding your glucose fluctuations, time in range, average glucose levels, delta values, and more. This comprehensive data empowers you to make informed decisions about your nutrition and lifestyle choices. Food Intake Tracking: The Nutrisense app allows you to effortlessly track your food intake, including calories, macronutrients, and even custom meal ingredients. By monitoring your dietary choices, you can gain valuable insights into how specific foods impact your glucose levels.

The Nutrisense app allows you to effortlessly track your food intake, including calories, macronutrients, and even custom meal ingredients. By monitoring your dietary choices, you can gain valuable insights into how specific foods impact your glucose levels. Sleep and Activity Syncing: The Nutrisense app syncs your sleep and activity levels besides glucose data and food tracking. By comprehensively monitoring your wellness habits, you can better understand how various factors influence your glucose response and overall well-being.

The Nutrisense app syncs your sleep and activity levels besides glucose data and food tracking. By comprehensively monitoring your wellness habits, you can better understand how various factors influence your glucose response and overall well-being. Personalized In-App Nutritionist Support: One of the standout features of the Nutrisense app is the ability to connect with a personal nutritionist directly within the app for free. This expert guidance ensures you receive tailored advice and can effectively incorporate your CGM data into your wellness goals.

How Much Is Nutrisense?

The Nutrisense glucose monitor cost varies depending on the plan. Our Nutrisense review shows that there are four plans available: One-month Plan, Optimize (3-month plan), Improve (6-month plan), and Progress (12-month plan). The One-month plan costs $399/month, billed month-to-month, and is ideal for people who want to try it before a longer commitment.

Nutrisense Promo Code

By using our promo code NUTRA50, you can save $50 off during checkout, in addition to the first month of nutritionist support.

Is Nutrisense Covered by Insurance?

Currently, most insurance companies do not cover the cost of Nutrisense. Continuous glucose monitoring is often considered a luxury rather than a necessity. Currently, insurance companies do not provide coverage for CGMs offered by the Nutrisense program.

However, our Nutrisense review discovered that they accept payments through Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA).

Nutrisense Reviews from Customers: Does Nutrisense Work?

User reviews of Nutrisense are generally positive. Users have praised the glucose monitor’s accuracy and the valuable insights provided by the app. However, some users have reported experiencing discomfort when attaching the monitor to their skin. On Trustpilot, it has 4.2 stars out of 5 from over 135 Nutrisense reviews from customers.

Nutrisense Review: FAQ

This section will answer some of the most common questions we encountered during our Nutrisense review.

How Does the CGM Work?

The CGM uses a tiny needle to insert a sensor under the skin. This sensor continuously measures blood glucose levels, providing real-time data that can be viewed via the Nutrisense app.

Can I Cancel My Nutisense Subscription?

When you join Nutrisense, you agree to be charged monthly according to your chosen program. However, all members can temporarily pause their program whenever needed. There will be an early cancellation fee if you wish to cancel your program before its intended end date.

How Long Does the Sensor Last?

Each Nutrisense sensor lasts for up to 14 days.

Can Nutrisense Help with Weight Loss?

While Nutrisense is not specifically marketed as a weight loss tool, the insights it provides can assist users in making healthier lifestyle choices that could lead to weight loss.

Which One is Better: Nutrisense vs Levels?

Nutrisense and Levels are two leading CGMs offering valuable insights into blood glucose levels, helping individuals make informed nutrition and lifestyle choices. While Nutrisense emphasizes data insights and personalized recommendations, Levels leverages biofeedback and offers access to a team of health professionals.

Conclusion: Final Thoughts for Our Nutrisense Review

A CGM provides painless and real-time insights into your glucose response through a small sensor on the back of your arm. This immediate feedback lets you understand how your lifestyle and dietary habits impact your glucose levels.

CGM data also lets you observe trends in your blood sugar level over time, helping you make informed decisions to support your overall wellness.

In conclusion, Nutrisense offers numerous benefits for individuals looking to optimize their health and well-being. By providing immediate feedback, allowing for the observation of blood sugar trends, and eliminating the need for finger pricks, CGMs empower individuals to make informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and overall lifestyle.

Our Nutrisensense review shows that whether you are an athlete or are on a wellness journey, Nutrisense can provide valuable insights into your glucose levels and help you develop healthier habits supporting your long-term well-being.

