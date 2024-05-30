‘Pet Pals TV’: Clancy’s Border Collie Rescue host annual event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV” was joined by the founder and director of Clancy’s Dream Border Collie Rescue, Kenny Shuck.

“Border Collies are particular because of their intelligence and their drive. It’s kind of a double-edged sword with the intelligence and their drive parade and you have to furnish and give both to them,” Shuck said. “Because if you don’t do both, they get, they can get destructive, aggressive things like that. So, they are working and herding dogs.”

The organization is hosting their annual Border Collie Rescue at their farm. This is a three-day event for people who have adopted dogs from Clancy’s in the past to the farm visit for the weekend.

Last year’s event welcomed 100 people and dogs to the farm. This event is free to the public. More information about the event will be available soon.

For more information about the rescue visit their website.