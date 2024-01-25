Pet Pals TV: Indiana Canine Assistant network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Sean Diamond, Vice President of the Indiana Canine Assistant Network, joins Midday to show a clip of one of there service dogs, Bella, helping her human, Navy Veteran Billy Floyd as Floyd talks about all the good Bella has done for him.

“There’s a few reasons I need Bella. She’s a seizure sensing dog. I have seizures due to a lot of concussions and traumatic brain injuries. And she’s a psychiatric dog too. I have very bad PTSD. So, she provides me a lot of whenever I feel like I’m under a lot of stress.” said Floyd.

