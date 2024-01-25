Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pet Pals TV: Indiana Canine Assistant network

Pet Pals TV: Indiana Canine Assistant network

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Sean Diamond, Vice President of the Indiana Canine Assistant Network, joins Midday to show a clip of one of there service dogs, Bella, helping her human, Navy Veteran Billy Floyd as Floyd talks about all the good Bella has done for him.

“There’s a few reasons I need Bella. She’s a seizure sensing dog. I have seizures due to a lot of concussions and traumatic brain injuries.  And she’s a psychiatric dog too.  I have very bad PTSD. So, she provides me a lot of whenever I feel like I’m under a lot of stress.” said Floyd.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pacers unveil jerseys and uniforms...
Sports /
Meta to build $800 million...
News /
Man fatally shot inside Anderson...
Crime Watch 8 /
Registered sex offender wanted after...
Indiana News /
Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide...
Business /
Thursday’s business headlines
Business /
US economy grew at a...
Business /
How Ivy Tech and Purdue...
Education /