Chuck Pagano: Colts’ Shane Steichen should be the NFL Coach of the Year

The Indianapolis Colts are 8-6, holding onto the seventh and final AFC playoff spot after a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.In that 30-13 victory, the Colts lost two of their best offensive players in the first half after Zack Moss exited with an arm injury and Michael Pittman Jr. was forced out prematurely with a concussion.

This of course after the Colts were already without highly drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson for the year and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the last three games.

But the Blue and White still found a way to win the game in blowout fashion, and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano knows why.

It’s all because of Head Coach Shane Steichen, according to Pagano.

Pagano, in a conversation with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, talks about what impresses him the most from Steichen’s in-game presence. Plus, they talk about how big quarterback Gardner Minshew’s play was for the Colts yesterday while breaking down everything else from the Colts’ win.