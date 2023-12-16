Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out with a concussion in first-half vs. Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will not return for the remainder of Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittman Jr. sustained a big hit by Steelers’ defensive back Damontae Kazee while diving for a ball in the second quarter.

Kazee was ejected from the game following the hit.

Pittman Jr. was able to get up on his own power a few moments after players from both teams dropped to a knee.

The star receiver spent a brief time at the blue medical tent before quickly being escorted to the Colts’ locker room.

He was later ruled out of the game after further evaluation.

Pittman Jr. was having a great start to the game, catching four passes for 78 yards early in the contest.

More details will be released as they become available.