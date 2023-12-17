Colts escape from 13-0 hole, improve playoff chances in win vs. Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Trey Sermon #27 of the Indianapolis Colts stiff arms Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last time the Indianapolis Colts beat the Pittsburgh Steelers came in 2008.

Until now.

Indianapolis defeated the Steelers 30-13 on Saturday evening, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh teams.

The Colts (8-6) put themselves firmly in the playoff picture two games above .500 with three weeks to go.

Meanwhile, the Steelers (7-7) fall behind the pack in a muddy AFC wildcard.

Things we not smooth sailing for the Colts the entire game, as Pittsburgh jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring touchdowns in two of the team’s first three drives.

That would be the last time the Steelers scored, as Indianapolis put up 27 unanswered points to win the game.

Shane Steichen’s coach of the year candidacy just got better after early injuries to star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and starting running back Zack Moss.

Pittman Jr. sustained a brutal hit by Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee, leaving the game with a concussion.

Meanwhile, Zack Moss was ruled out with an arm injury in the first half as well.

A trio of players who spent time on the Colts practice squad this season stepped up in a big way for Indianapolis, as wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson were crucial in the comeback.

A comeback that was brilliantly orchestrated by Steichen and quarterback Gardner Minshew, who threw three touchdowns in the winning effort.

Montgomery dropped an easy touchdown early in the game after Pittman’s exit, but quickly redeemed himself with a touchdown reception on the next drive to give the Colts the lead for good.

Meanwhile, Sermon and Goodson combined for 167 total yards for the Blue and White.

“It was awesome to see those two guys run hard,” Steichen said. “Goody (Trey Goodson) has some explosive ability as you saw. The big play he had down the sideline with [Quenton Nelson] pulling around was huge, showing off the speed that he has, and Trey is just a good, strong runner. He had some little creases that he got through and he made some tough yards.”

Steichen also had high praise for Montgomery, the former undrafted wide receiver from Austin Peay.

“It’s awesome to see, he’s been working his tail off,” Steichen said. “When he was on scout team all year, he just made plays and plays and plays and we were like, ‘We have to get this guy on the active roster’… Credit to him, credit to [Wide Receiver Coach Reggie Wayne]. A lot of guys had to step up today.”

Box Score

Minshew threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had 169 passing yards and a touchdown, but a pair of interceptions made way for backup Mason Rudolph in garbage time. Trubisky did run a quarterback sneak for the game’s first touchdown.

Zack Moss took four carries for 13 yards on the ground, adding three catches for 20 yards and a receiving touchdown through the air before exiting the game.

Trey Sermon finished with 17 carries for 88 yards.

Tyler Goodson had 11 carries for 69 yards, adding a pair of catches for 10 receiving yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with four catches for 78 yards despite leaving early in the second quarter due to injury.

D.J. Montgomery finished with two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Diontae Johnson led the Steelers in receiving with four catches for 62 yards and the team’s only receiving touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Colts return to action next Sunday in Atlanta with a game against the Falcons at 1 p.m.

The Steelers play in the same time slot next week with a 4:30 kickoff on Saturday against AFC North rival Cincinnati.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the Colts throughout the season, follow us on X and Facebook.