2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertibles, 500 Festival Event Cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Chevrolet staged 50 identical 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertibles on the main straightway at IMS.

The Festival Event Cars have reminded Indianapolis area residents of the upcoming Indianapolis 500 since the 1960s. This year’s fleet of Camaros will turn heads as they are driven around central Indiana.

Allison Melangton, Penske Entertainment senior vice president; Pat Merna, 500 Festival vice president strategic partnerships; and Todd Christensen, Chevrolet motorsports strategic marketing and operations, presented the cars Monday, says the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press release.

The release says the Festival Event Cars are a unique option code based off of the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible and are powered by a 6.2-liter small-block V-8. This offers 455 horsepower and 455 pound feet on torque.

The exterior of the car features wild cherry tintcoat exterior paint with special decals from Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio representing the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The car also features a ceramic white interior, and a power-folding convertible top that can be lowered while driving at speeds up to 30 mph.

The vehicle is also equipped with Brembo front and rear performance brakes with red calipers, and 20-inch black painted aluminum wheels.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for May 29.