Pilot hurt in single-engine plane crash in northern Indiana

LAPORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A pilot received a minor injury in a monoplane crash Saturday evening in northern Indiana, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says.

Capt. Derek Allen of the sheriff’s office says the 1952 single-engine Mooney M18C crashed about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in a harvested farm field along County Road 850 East north of County Road 150 North.

That’s about 7 miles south of the St. Joseph County town of New Carlisle, and a half-hour drive west of South Bend in northern Indiana.

No additional information was immediately available about the crash.

Saturday’s crash of a small plane was at least the third in Indiana since Thursday.