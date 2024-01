A display of dino might ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WIHS) — The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is 27 days away from tipping off in Indianapolis.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is ready. The dinosaur model displayed outside the museum has been decked out for the hoops occasion.

The dino has a whistle around its neck and a basketball under one of its feet.

The museum hopes to attract families visiting for the game in February.