IU basketball game vs. UNC Asheville canceled due to COVID-19

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls down a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
by: Kyle Bloyd
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University’s next men’s basketball game has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

IU has announced that Wednesday’s game against UNC Asheville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Protocols within the UNC Asheville program won’t allow for the game to be rescheduled.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,” Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson said in a statement on Twitter.

The team is 10-2 this season. The next game is now Jan. 2 vs. Penn State.

