Liddell helps No. 19 Ohio State breeze past IUPUI 83-37

by: Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Ohio State never trailed in its 83-37 win over IUPUI.

Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season.

The Buckeyes jumped ahead 9-0 early, but the Jaguars hung tough the rest of the first half.

Ohio State led 37-24 at halftime. The game quickly got out of hand after the break.

Ohio State used a 24-6 run to push ahead 61-30, and the Buckeyes closed the game on a 19-0 run. Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars with 12 points.

