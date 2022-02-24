Sports

F1 speculation swirls as Herta heads into IndyCar opener

FILE - Colton Herta prepares to drive during a practice session for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. The IndyCar Series opens its season this weekend on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Colton Herta is the defending race winner. IndyCar is on a high as it begins its season with young talent capable of carrying the series into the future. But Herta is again in the mix of Formula One conversations and Pato O’Ward already has one foot out the door. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta is again the center of frenzied speculation about his future.

Michael Andretti has said he’d take the 21-year-old to Formula One if he could land a team, and Mario Andretti last week revealed that Michael has applied for an expansion team.

It likely means a new plan is in place for Herta, who opens the IndyCar season on Sunday as the defending race winner in downtown St. Petersburg.

Herta said all he can do is focus on his current job and wait to see what happens with Andretti’s latest bid.