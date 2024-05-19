Colts’ Anthony Richardson visits IMS for first time on Pole Day

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time on Sunday for Pole Day. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time on Sunday for the second day of qualifying for the Indy 500.

He took a tour of the pits, took pictures with the Borg Warner Trophy, and interacted with fans at IMS. Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave him a tour of the Pagoda as well.

Richardson started four games last year for the Colts before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury to his throwing shoulder. He suffered the injury during a September game against the Tennessee Titans. In the four regular season games he played, he threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also had four rushing touchdowns on the season.

Richardson has not been the only Colts player to visit IMS this past week.

Colts rookies went to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday to check out practice. One rookie, Jaylin Simpson, got to wave the green flag to start practice for the day.

One of the rookies, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, spoke with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff about the experience.

“I mean, I think it’s really cool just seeing the cars go past,” Laulu said. “You see, like, the little slipstream behind them. I didn’t think that was real. I thought that was in the video games. But I mean, when you see them go past, you know, when we first got here, I was seeing the cars go past but like, you hear them but you don’t even really see them just how fast they’re going. So, it’s really cool – I’m loving it.”

The Colts will kick off their season on Sep. 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As for the schedule at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday is Pole Day. The Fast 12 will compete for pole position for the Indianapolis 500. The bottom four drivers from Saturday will also compete to qualify for the race, with one driver getting bumped from the field.

Will Power was the fastest driver on Saturday, with an average speed of 233.758 miles per hour.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be on Sunday, May 26 starting at 12:45 p.m.