Former IU quarterback is Heisman finalist

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa on Sept. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana University quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will find out Saturday night if he is the Heisman Trophy winner for the 2023 season.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the most outstanding college football player each season.

Penix Jr. transferred to Washington University in Seattle two seasons ago after spending four seasons with the Hoosiers.

This season for the Huskies, Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards with 4,218 yards and had 33 touchdown passes, showcasing his powerful arm that wowed Indiana fans for years when he was not injured. Penix Jr. suffered multiple season-ending injuries while at Indiana before transferring to Washington, where he has remained healthy.

Penix Jr. led the Huskies to a 13-0 record, a Pac-12 Championship, and a birth in the College Football Playoff this season.

He’s facing off against Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio St.), Bo Nix (Oregon), and Jayden Daniels (LSU) for the Heisman Trophy.

The ceremony is at 8 p.m. ET in New York City.

If Penix Jr. wins, he’ll be the first player in Washington University history to win the Heisman.